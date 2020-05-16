Everyday cheapskate: When parents co-sign student loans and other reader dilemmas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I love days like today when I get to open the "Everyday Cheapskate" mailbag, read all the letters from our growing Debt-Proof Living family, and attempt to answer your questions about everything from an easy way to make great compost (I'm still working on that one) to just about anything else you can imagine to do things better, faster and cheaper.

Dear Mary: We made a big mistake co-signing for our children's college funding. Now, years later, we owe so much on their loans. And the worst part: They didn't even graduate! We are trying to survive on one income. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

— Anna

Dear Anna: The sad truth is that you are not alone. Much of the $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt is being shouldered by parents, and it could be affecting their retirement. I assume that your children have defaulted on these loans, and now the lender is coming after you, as co-signer, for payment. I hate to sound harsh, and I truly wish I had better news, but only the death of the student for whom you co-signed will make this go away. Not even filing for bankruptcy will relieve you of these debts.