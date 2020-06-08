Everyday cheapskate: With kids, travel kit can save the day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whether it's anticipating a back-seat disaster, coming up with a quick dinner solution or keeping memories alive, my wonderful readers always have the perfect solutions. Oh, how I love to open my virtual mailbag (otherwise known as email) to find all of your fun tips, tricks and life hacks.

Travel kit

I have a little kit I keep in the car. It contains gallon-size zip-close bags, paper napkins, straws and antibacterial soap. It's amazing how many times I use it. Once, my daughter became sick on the way home from an event. The zip-close bag and napkins came in very handy. Then there was the time my son had to pet a friend's dog and then wanted to have a snack on the ride home. Antibacterial soap to the rescue. Having straws handy means I can keep my eyes on the road and take a swig of soda at the same time.

-- Mary Jo

Shoo, flies

I've learned that keeping fresh rosemary around keeps the flies away. A growing plant in a windowsill is a great idea.

-- Bud

Rolls like Bob's