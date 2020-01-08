Everyday cheapskate: With the holidays fresh in mind ...

Here we are, a week into the new year! Along with taking the tree down and putting the decorations away for another year, there are several things you should do now while the holidays are still fresh in your mind.

1. Gather all your leftover paper goods into one place — the gift wrap, cards, tags, bows and ribbons, plus all the stuff you nearly stole at the After Christmas Clearance Sale. Open your 2020 calendar to Nov. 26, and write a detailed list of your holiday supplies. Critical: Make a note of where you're storing all the stuff, too.

2. While you've got that calendar open, write your thoughts about the holidays just past. Here are a few sample questions to ponder: Which activities and traditions were the most enjoyable? Which were least enjoyable? If you overspent this year, what factors were the culprits? What caused stress and pressure? What should you have done more of? Less of? In what ways will you continue to pay for the efforts of Christmas 2019 well into the new year? Was it worth the cost? Do you regret the debt?

Sure, there might be some things you'd rather never think about again, but this kind of information will help you evaluate and plan effectively for Holiday Season 2020.

