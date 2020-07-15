Everyday cheapskate: Your thoughts on money and happiness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a previous column on the subject of money and happiness, I closed with: "In your heart, do you believe that more money would make you happier? How much would it take to make you really happy? Or have you discovered a source of true contentment and found it is not tied to money?"

I received many responses. Some of you sent single sentences; others sent long letters filled with stories and examples. From the bottom of my heart, thank you! Since I cannot publish every response, here's are some of your responses.

My mother could have done anything and gone anywhere she ever wanted and was never satisfied. I have concluded that if you have faith in God and are already happy, money is nice but will not make you happier. It only makes your problems more expensive. — Andrea

When I was single, I was poor. Then I married a man who makes a lot. We live very comfortably, but my state of happiness has greatly diminished. It takes a lot of work to maintain that level of income. More money leaves very little time for each other. It causes more aggravation in your life. — Sheri

We are meeting all of our bills but have very little to put away for our daughter, much less for ourselves. More money would make us happier and more content. — Alex