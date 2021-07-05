 Skip to main content
EVERYDAY CHEAPSKATE

Everyday cheapskate:

Mexican-Style Corn Salad (copy)

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

5 ears corn, husk attached

1 small yellow onion, small dice

1 green bell pepper, small dice

1 red bell pepper, small dice

1 scallion, sliced

1 watermelon radish, small dice

1 Roma tomato, small dice

4 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Directions:

Prepare a grill for medium-heat cooking. Peel back the husk from the corn, but do not remove outer leaves. Use a dry towel to remove the corn silk, then replace the husk to cover the corn kernels. Soak in cold water for about 10 minutes.

Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until the husks begin to char, about 5 minutes. Remove from the grill and set aside to cool. Once cool, remove the charred husks and slice the kernels from the cob and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.

Add the onion, bell peppers, scallion, radish, tomato, and cheese, and mix to combine. Add the lime juice and olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the cilantro and toss to combine. Refrigerate until serving.

Chef's Note: This salad can be served in a large bowl or individually, as pictured. For the grilled onion cups, cut the top 1/3 from 10 yellow onions. Grill cut-side down until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly before removing the interior of the onion, leaving the 3 outside layers intact. Trim the bottom of each onion to make a level surface before filling with salad and serving.

Nutrition information per serving of corn salad: 125 calories; 68 calories from fat; 8 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 11 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 5 g protein.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

 Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP
Many outdoor cleaning and storage solutions can be rather expensive, especially when compared with Everyday Cheapskate do-it-yourself or homemade alternatives. Here are some of my favorite cleaning tips and storage solutions for the garage and patio that will give you the results you need without the costs you don't.

Barbecue cover

Protect your grill without sacrificing your wallet. Fold an old vinyl tablecloth in half and sew up the sides to make a cover for your outdoor barbecue grill.

Charcoal recycle

After the food has cooked on the barbecue, don't leave coals to just burn out. With a shovel, scoop them up into an empty can and smother them by placing a nonflammable lid over the can. They can be used again.

Storage buckets

Are you sick of all the half-full bags of fertilizer, potting soil, cat litter and pet food in the garage that get wet and turn into soggy messes? Go to your local grocery store and ask the bakery for their empty frosting buckets with lids. Typically, they're happy to give them away. Just clean, remove the labels and make new laminated labels or print clearly on the bucket. This will save you from having to throw out half-full bags of ruined fertilizer or pet food.

Concrete spot-remover

To clean spots on concrete, sprayed bleach (preferably Clorox) works great. Let it sit for about five minutes; then rinse. Remember to exercise extreme caution when handling liquid chlorine bleach. Do not mix it with anything but water to avoid mixing up a batch of deadly chlorine gas.

More concrete stains

Commercial cleansers such as Ajax and Comet work well to clean concrete that has been stained by mold or leaves. Sprinkle cleanser on the cement, add water and scrub with a stiff broom. Allow it to sit for a few hours; then rinse.

Easy grill cleaning

Instead of scrubbing your grill clean and making a huge mess, put the grill racks in your self-cleaning oven the next time you run the cycle. The chrome will discolor a bit, but you won't spend all that time scrubbing.

Egg carton fire starter

Here's an inexpensive fire starter for the barbecue or campfire: Fill an empty paper egg carton with a dozen charcoal briquettes, one in each compartment. Squirt each briquette with lighter fluid, close the fluid container and then close the egg carton lid. Carefully light the container.

Apple storage

If you have more apples than you can reasonably use in a the short term, they'll last up to six months if you store them in a dry spot between 32 F and 45  F. A cardboard box or Styrofoam chest in the garage, basement or cellar can usually duplicate the conditions of an old-fashioned root cellar.

Alcohol kills

Ordinary rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol labeled 70% or greater kills roaches faster than commercial pesticides. Just keep it in a spray bottle; a couple of squirts will do the trick. Label the spray bottle clearly and store well out of the reach of children.

Stained wicker

To remove mold and mildew from wicker furniture, wipe with a mixture of 25% white vinegar and 75% water. Allow it to penetrate for a few minutes, and then wipe again with plain water.

Mary Hunt

contact: mary@everydaycheapskate.com or www.everydaycheapskate.com

