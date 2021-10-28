Fundraiser planned for retired Decatur fire captain

DECATUR – The Turning Pointe is holding a Nelson's Chicken Dinner Fundraiser for retired Decatur Fire Department Captain Tony Vespa as he fights early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The chicken dinner curbside pick-up and first responder touch-a-truck event will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at The Dance Centre, 4363 N. Woodford St. Dinner orders must be placed by Friday, Oct. 29.

The Turning Pointe is a nonprofit organization run by students of The Dance Centre for the purpose of cultivating compassionate community advocates through service and fundraising efforts for charitable causes and other nonprofit organizations in the Decatur area. The Turning Pointe started in the spring of 2018 with five high school students, and this year it has grown to 15 students in sixth through 12th grade.

Vespa is the father of Dance Centre instructor Kati Garner, and husband of former dance studio receptionist Lara Vespa. The family has been part of The Dance Centre for nearly 30 years.

Tony Vespa was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 51, requiring him to take early retirement from the DFD. At that time his wife stepped away from the studio to take care of him. They need a full-time, in-home nurse, which is a large financial burden on the family.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1hH4ybulX, or go to the monetary donation page at https://givesendgo.com/G24ZA

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

