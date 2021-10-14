Getting ready for Boo at the Zoo

Brian Troxell puts up decorations on Wednesday at Scovill Zoo for Boo at the Zoo. The event, which starts Friday, includes treats, prizes and more at the zoo, which is transformed for Halloween.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Decorations are in place at Scovill Zoo in Decatur for Boo at the Zoo. The event will run on the following dates: 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29; 3-8 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30; and 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Cost is $5.75 to have treats and $4.75 for no treats. Register at decatur-parks.org.
