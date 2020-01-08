Girl Scout cookie sales have launched — with fresh packaging, new lemon cookie aimed at empowering female entrepreneurship

The Girl Scouts launched cookie sales this month with a new lemony treat baked with empowering messages meant to promote female entrepreneurship.

The crispy Lemon-Ups cookie will come with eight messages, including “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator" baked into the top. The new cookies replace Savannah Smiles, a lemon wedge cookie topped with powdered sugar. Girl Scouts started selling cookies Jan. 1.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America also updated the cookie packaging this year with images featuring current scouts camping, canoeing, exploring space science, designing robots and helping improve their local communities. The images on the boxes are meant to show how proceeds from cookie sales are used.

The cookie-selling process promotes female entrepreneurship, said Britney Bouie spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

“Apart from the cookies being delicious, it’s a great opportunity ... to learn financial literary skills, customer service experience and leadership skills," Bouie said. "It becomes an opportunity they can take beyond selling cookies.”