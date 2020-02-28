Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois selling 4 camps, including one near Effingham, for $3.4 million

GLEN CARBON — The Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois will sell all four of their camps for a total $3.4 million and close them down by Dec. 31.

Proceeds from the sale, approved by the organization’s board of directors at a meeting Wednesday, will create a special fund that will generate $200,000 a year for Girl Scouts to organize their own activities, CEO Loretta Graham said in a news release.

The sale was a “devastating” surprise to troop leaders, who found out about the decision in an email Thursday, said Kimberly Hine of Collinsville. The camps give thousands of Girl Scouts a place to try canoeing, fishing, zip-lining and archery — activities they don’t often get a chance to try anywhere else, she said.

“My girls in particular, when they sell cookies, it’s because they want to go to camp,” said Hine, a six-year troop leader whose daughter is a cadet. “That’s their goal, that’s their end game.”

“Knowing that they can’t do that anymore, that’s going to be very hard to keep them enrolled and engaged and to give them the kind of experience that they deserve.”