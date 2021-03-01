 Skip to main content
Heritage launches referral intake system for Macon, DeWitt counties
Heritage launches referral intake system for Macon, DeWitt counties

Jessica Smiley, a licensed social worker at Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, speaks about resilience during the TEDxDecatur Public Library presentation on Tuesday at the Decatur Public Library. TEDxDecatur Public Library is a monthly event featuring local speakers.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Heritage Behavioral Health Center launched an integrated referral intake system on Monday in Macon and DeWitt counties.

More than 30 organizations have agreed to cooperate to coordinate referrals.

The integrated referral intake system is a web-based communication tool to help organizations connect families with the services they need, linking the organizations, families and services together, with consent from the families, and allows organizations to more easily keep track of referrals and whether services were provided or denied. Especially during COVID-19, the IRIS will simplify the process of making sure vulnerable individuals receive the help they need.

The effort was coordinated by Community Together, a group of guardians and partner organizations working to support the mental health of youth and families, led by Jessica Smiley, project director at Heritage, and James Keith, director of Community Impact at United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, who served as co-champion of the project. Contact Smiley at JSmiley@heritagenet.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

