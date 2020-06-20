'Hi Isaac. I’m grandpa': Special delivery a very welcome addition to family

We were holding out hope that her threat wasn’t 100 percent guaranteed.

This was, after all, the same girl who claimed she would never get married and, more worrisome, would never leave my home. Lucky for me, she found someone she wanted to spend more time with than me and mom, who had a house and could put up with her antics. For this, we are very thankful.

It took more than 24 hours of labor for Isaac to come into the world, which meant lots of text messages to those of us unable to be there for the big moment because of coronavirus. But his parents were getting used to waiting for the payoff, including when they told us they were pregnant.

As we were returning home from Colorado after visiting our son, our daughter reached out about getting together for dinner and offered to bring pizza to our house. I should have known something was up, but I was a bit sleep deprived and my Spidey-senses were a little off.

They arrived at our house that evening with a pizza. As usual, we put it on the coffee table and let the lid flip over the edge. Lost on both me and my wife were the important words written on the inside of the lid, “Special Delivery coming 2020.”