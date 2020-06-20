'Hi Isaac. I’m grandpa': Special delivery a very welcome addition to family

I can’t think of a call I anticipated more in my entire life.
And when it arrived, it was everything I hoped for and more.
I was officially a grandpa to a healthy baby boy, and while there was a little bit of last-minute drama that put the regular updates from the hospital on hold, mom (my daughter) and dad were doing great.
Just writing those three paragraphs and flashing back to the moment I met Isaac for the first time via a video chat brings tears to my eyes.
Real tears. Not the one’s I get from time to time while watching the Hallmark Channel.
It was reminiscent of the feelings I got when my two children came into this world more than a quarter century ago — two of the happiest days ever — and my daughter’s wedding.
Only a few minutes passed before the picture I took of Isaac during the call became the wallpaper on my cellphone. It replaced a photo of me and my wife on vacation almost four years ago, so it’s safe to say that changing my wallpaper isn’t a regular thing for me. This was a big deal.
Because of this dreaded coronavirus pandemic, it would be two very long days before we actually met in person. So small. So cuddly. There just aren’t enough words and space in this paper to describe him.
As you’ve probably guessed, storage space on my phone is dwindling fast, taken up by even more pictures of Isaac sleeping (lots of those), Isaac watching TV, Isaac with grandpa, Isaac with grandma, Isaac with great-grandma, Isaac taking a bath, Isaac crying, Isaac smiling, Isaac making funny faces, Isaac … you're sensing the trend, right?
After months of trying to entertain my coworkers during our many Zoom calls by dressing up as the Easter bunny, wearing various masks and wigs, atop a personal watercraft in my yard and calling in from various locations — including the roof of my home and the driveway of one of my coworkers — they are now treated to a new picture of Isaac as my virtual background almost daily.
It’s been a month and I still anxiously await the daily texts and Snapchats letting us know about Isaac’s latest adventures and milestones. After going an entire day without our Isaac fix, we threatened to drive over to their house at 9:30 p.m. to see him if they didn’t send us a picture. Instead, they stopped by the house to let us see him in person on their way home from visiting other family members. Even better!
I think it is safe to say, I am a very proud grandpa.
I always hoped this day would come, but I wasn’t quite sure my daughter would be the one to make it happen.
She was adamant that she wasn’t going to have children and that I would have to make do with my two fur-grandbabies until my son — who has two fur-babies of his own — takes the leap.
We were holding out hope that her threat wasn’t 100 percent guaranteed.
This was, after all, the same girl who claimed she would never get married and, more worrisome, would never leave my home. Lucky for me, she found someone she wanted to spend more time with than me and mom, who had a house and could put up with her antics. For this, we are very thankful.
It took more than 24 hours of labor for Isaac to come into the world, which meant lots of text messages to those of us unable to be there for the big moment because of coronavirus. But his parents were getting used to waiting for the payoff, including when they told us they were pregnant.
As we were returning home from Colorado after visiting our son, our daughter reached out about getting together for dinner and offered to bring pizza to our house. I should have known something was up, but I was a bit sleep deprived and my Spidey-senses were a little off.
They arrived at our house that evening with a pizza. As usual, we put it on the coffee table and let the lid flip over the edge. Lost on both me and my wife were the important words written on the inside of the lid, “Special Delivery coming 2020.”
It took the kids nearly 10 minutes to get us to notice this important message and my reaction was one more of wonder than excitement. I hope I made up for it with my reaction to the actual “special delivery.”
The kids are already talking about having another child. They say they don’t want Isaac to be an only child, like it is a bad thing. Being an only child myself, I’m not sure how I should take that. But I digress.
Speaking of my son and Colorado, I'm hoping there will be child in his future, too.
I don’t even want to think about that long-distance grandbaby experience. The early stages of planning a wedding there are already proving to be a challenge. I guess I need to look into getting a credit card with a great points program for airline flights and/or invest in a new vehicle that can handle the numerous trips west.
Until then, I will focus on the task at hand.
In response to the Facebook post announcing his arrival, I wrote this message to my grandson:
“Hi Isaac. I’m grandpa. I am so glad to meet you. Looking forward to spending time with you and watching you grow up and change the world. I think we will be great friends.”
We’re off to a great start.
