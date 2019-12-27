Holiday season holds perils for domestic abuse victims

“There might be subtle signs,” says Love-Patterson, “like a mom and children who seem depressed, or fearful and anxious, or are so quiet when they weren’t always so quiet in the past.”

If you do spot something troubling, advocates suggest that you approach the victim by finding a moment to catch her alone, out of earshot of the abuser — and by offering support, not judgment, even if she has returned to an abusive relationship during the holidays. “There is no right or wrong way,” says Southworth. “Leaving is a process. Survivors leave many times. It’s very common that a survivor will leave more than once and each time they do a little more planning. Each time they are a little stronger.”

Returning home for the holidays might provide a survivor the chance to quietly gather documents or some favorite toys for a child. It can also provide others a chance to reach out. “Sometimes family members will say, ‘We’ve noticed things for a while, but we don’t know what to do,’” says Love-Patterson. “Be careful, but try to get her alone and say, ‘I’m kinda concerned, you seem so quiet. Are you OK?’ Even if she doesn’t respond immediately, sometimes all it takes is for someone to plant that seed that will eventually enable her to leave.”