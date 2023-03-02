DECATUR — Rock Springs Nature Center is hosting an Explore the Stars event for homeschool students on Wednesday, March 8.
Students ages 5 to 15 will be taught how to use a telescope and learn about the night sky.
The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane.
The cost is $15 per child and registration is required at MaconCountyConservation.org by Monday, March 6.
For more information, call 217-423-7708.
Timelapse shows Earth from the view of an ISS astronaut, and more of today's top videos
Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet, an earthquake in Syria has killed over 2,000 people, and more of today's top videos.
Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency as…
The earthquake’s epicenter may have been in south-eastern Turkey but its effects in Northern Syrian have made it the largest disaster of its k…
A Canadian man who was the subject of a dramatic water rescue off the coast of Oregon turned out to be wanted by police for a bizarre incident…
Thousands of visitors crowded the narrow bridges and canal banks of Venice on Saturday to watch a floating parade that marked the start of the…
The explosive popularity of The Last of Us, the video game-turned-HBO series where a fungal pathogen turns people into terrifying zombies, has…
Firefighters battled dozens of raging wildfires in Chile on Sunday, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in…
The craft, which Beijing says was a meteorological airship blown off course, was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean.
Fans of The Terminator movies found themselves on the edge of their seats when watching the unstoppable T-1000 robot in 'Terminator 2: Judgeme…
People are also reading…