Hopping to it: Decatur's Junior Welfare Association set to deliver Easter goodies

DECATUR — The Easter Bunny is preparing to deliver Easter eggs with the help of a local group of women.
Members of the Junior Welfare Association filled plastic Easter eggs with candy, preparing the holiday treats for a secret delivery the night before Easter.
“This is where we get to play Easter Bunny,” said Brittani Garner, JWA president.
JWA is an organization of women with a mission to help the community through financial and volunteer opportunities. Their highlighted fundraiser is the Deb Collier Memorial Shoe Fund. “That provides shoes, socks and underwear to children in Macon County free of charge,” Garner said.
Macon County students are given a voucher and an opportunity to shop at Kohl’s department store to purchase the basic items.
Egg My Yard is one of their fundraisers for the voucher program, as well as for scholarships and grant programs. Recipients include Macon County high school seniors and various organizations.
Because of COVID restrictions, the organization has a limited number of drivers for the delivery; therefore, JWA is no longer taking reservations for Egg My Yard.
“However, we know this is a service that is wanted in the community,” Garner said. “We saw that gap and we filled it by offering the eggs in 50 or 100 with candy for pick up.”
The deadline for the pick-up option is Saturday, March 27. Orders can be made at www.juniorwelfare.com. The eggs can be picked up April 1 and 2 at the Children’s Museum of Illinois.
As a busy mom, Garner said she understands the desire for extra help during any holiday. “It’s so convenient to have the stuffed eggs available for Easter morning,” she said.
Garner will be picking up her eggs before Easter, but has participated in the Egg My Yard during their first year by playing the Easter Bunny in 2019. “And it was so much fun,” she said. “We hid them in all kinds of fun areas in the yard.”
The JWA canceled last year’s Egg My Yard due to COVID restrictions, but were anxious to bring it back for the second time this year. “We do think it is a fun way to give back. It’s also a service that’s greatly appreciated by not only parents, but grandparents,” Garner said. “We even have some friends who like to purchase eggs for their adult friends.”
JWA was formed in 1938. The focus has remained the same. They “pledged to improve the economic, educational, and social conditions of the community through financial assistance and volunteer service,” the organization’s website stated.
“That’s what we continue to do today,” Garner said.
According to Jill Robertson, JWA communications representative, members are required to provide 30 volunteer hours throughout the year. COVID restrictions altered some of their activities. “We’ve had to get creative in ways that we could volunteer in the community,” she said.
One of the group projects is a monthly roadside cleanup. Individual members have volunteered at their churches or the Salvation Army. Others have tutored at local schools. The group has also taken part in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, hosted a beer tent at the Decatur Celebration and assisted at the Shoreline Classic 5K.
“We’re just trying to get ourselves out there and give back to the community any way we can,” Robertson said. “We try to find things that we can do together as a group just to build our community of women that are in it.”
The shoe voucher program began approximately 20 years ago. For their activities, JWA has partnered with other Macon County nonprofit organizations, such as Young Leaders In Action, Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Macon County CASA and local schools. “We find that it not only lets our members learn more about the nonprofits in our community, but we also volunteer our services. We always ask how we can help,” Garner said.
Along with Egg My Yard, JWA activities and fundraisers have included raffles, Adopt-A-Road, 5K runs, and a Golf Ball Drop, in which golf balls were purchased for $25 and dropped from a helicopter onto a green.
Robertson stuffed eggs this year for the Egg My Yard event. She will also be delivering the eggs on Easter Eve.
“That’s always the best part,” she said. “We feel like a ninja.”
