In a COVID-19 world, 'I do' will have to wait for these Central Illinois couples

The spring is the time of the year when many of Dynamic Wedding’s clients begin to book events for 2021. Owner Dennis A. Luna had several weddings scheduled for later dates in 2020 and a few already for next year. “All of these are now on hold, because their income is on hold,” he said.

The uncertainty of the virus and its outcome has affected weddings business and vendors such as Luna’s event planning business in Bloomington. “I am confident that these will book, but not until these potential or future clients can recoup from their losses too,” Luna said. “So needless to say it is going to be a while.”

Amber Renfro, owner The Little Salon in Mount Zion, said weddings are a big part of her business. A few weddings have been postponed, delayed by a couple of months. The Little Salon has felt the pain through the loss of daily services as well as the sell of products. “But I know it's necessary,” Renfro said.

Although the spring has been the traditional wedding season, Renfro has found more couples choose to get married in the fall. So she isn’t worried yet about losing much of her business. “But we keep hearing it may go longer,” she said about the quarantine.