'It's like Hollywood': Decatur's Night to Shine offers chance for special memories

Reflection’s Riki Wright said she enjoys volunteering for events such as Night to Shine. “They are probably the most grateful clients you’ll ever get,” she said about the guests.

Rosie Johnson, 30, was one of the MRI clients who took advantage of the pre-prom salon treatment. All of her makeup and her nails were painted up to match her outfit. “My dress is purple,” she said.

MRI executive director Amy Bliefnick took time out to dance along with many of the guests. According to Bliefnick, the event is not just an experience for the prom-goers.

“To see the community embrace this is one of the benefits,” Bliefnick said. “We have over 500 volunteers.”

As someone who works among people with special needs, Bliefnick has witnessed her clients being alienated by society.

“We want people to look at our individuals for their abilities, not their disabilities,” she said. “When you have a community event like this, where individuals in the community can interact with those that we serve, it’s a great opportunity to get to know who they really are and their spirit and their joy.”