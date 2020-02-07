You are the owner of this article.
'It's like Hollywood': Decatur's Night to Shine offers chance for special memories
featured
'LIKE HOLLYWOOD'

Vicki Crawley is greeted on the red carpet during the Night to Shine prom event on Friday at GT Church in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Hours before her walk on the red carpet, Karina Hayes was ready. 

Hayes, 24, was ready to take the dance floor at GT Church with her friends during Decatur's second Night to Shine. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the event offers a prom experience for people with special needs who are 14 and older. Nearly 250 people attended Decatur's event, accompanied by volunteer assistants referred to as "buddies." 

Hayes had a great time last year, an experience she was ready to repeat. “We danced with our buddies and had fun,” she said.

This is the sixth year the foundation has sponsored the event, held at more than 700 churches worldwide. Decatur's Night to Shine is a partnership between GT Church, First Christian Church and Macon Resources Inc.

Shawn Williams gets an enthusiastic welcome to GT Church as the party gets started. 

Guests were given the opportunities to play games, get their pictures taken in photo booths, eat a meal and dance to their favorite songs. At the end of the evening, all guests received a crown for the men and a tiara for the women.

Guest Colleen Deckard, 49, remembered how much fun she had at Decatur's first event and was excited to relive the night.

“It was just great last year,” she said. “We did karaoke, dancing and had a good time.”

Melissa Walter dances during the Night to Shine prom event Friday at GT Church. 

Volunteer opportunities included assisting with parking, greeters, a red carpet team and assisting with activities which included board games, karaoke, set up and tear down.

Guests were welcomed with the pomp and circumstance as they walked the red carpet inside the church. They and their buddies followed the royal welcome that led toward the dance floor and food area.

This year was the first Night to Shine for Jessica Kuerth, 34. “I’ve heard it’s going to be lovely,” she said. “It’s like Hollywood.”

More than 200 people with special needs attended the Night to Shine event, each accompanied by a volunteer "buddy." 

Before the evening began, Maggie Potempa was one of the stylists who volunteered to help the guests prepare for the prom. Employees from Signature Salon and Reflections Academy of Beauty painted nails, applied makeup and styled hair for both men and women.

“Everyone’s energy and excitement for the night just carries you through,” Potempa said. “And this is just the prep. They’ll be working on the dance floor later tonight.”

Reflection’s Riki Wright said she enjoys volunteering for events such as Night to Shine. “They are probably the most grateful clients you’ll ever get,” she said about the guests.

Brittany Felstead dances during the Night to Shine event at GT Church. 

Rosie Johnson, 30, was one of the MRI clients who took advantage of the pre-prom salon treatment. All of her makeup and her nails were painted up to match her outfit. “My dress is purple,” she said.

MRI executive director Amy Bliefnick took time out to dance along with many of the guests. According to Bliefnick, the event is not just an experience for the prom-goers.

“To see the community embrace this is one of the benefits,” Bliefnick said. “We have over 500 volunteers.”

As someone who works among people with special needs, Bliefnick has witnessed her clients being alienated by society.

“We want people to look at our individuals for their abilities, not their disabilities,” she said. “When you have a community event like this, where individuals in the community can interact with those that we serve, it’s a great opportunity to get to know who they really are and their spirit and their joy.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

