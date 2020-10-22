Lawmakers hear mixed reviews of new foster care health system

“We have dedicated teams that are there to help our members troubleshoot any issues that may arise as they're trying to work with providers,” she said. “Often there can be a disconnect between the member and their provider, and we want our staff to be able to jump in and speak some of that language for them.”

But Danielle Gomez of the Cook County Public Guardian’s office, an agency that acts as attorneys for abused and neglected children, provided a much different picture of the managed care system.

“I'm happy to hear that there are some positive stories. I think that's great,” she said. “But those stories are not happening statewide and that level of service is not available to every child who is enrolled in YouthCare yet.”

Gomez spoke about one family with a 7-year-old adopted boy and a 5-year-old foster girl, both of whom have had to switch pediatricians because their former physicians do not participate in YouthCare. She said the father in that family tried using YouthCare’s online database to find another doctor but soon learned the database is replete with errors.

“He said one provider even yelled at him because they were so frustrated,” Gomez said. “They indicated that so many people had called and asked about whether or not they take YouthCare and they don't.”