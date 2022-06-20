Life Foursquare to hold Independence Day event on June 26

DECATUR – Life Foursquare Church will offer an Independence Day event for families beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
The church is located at 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur.
“This is our biggest community outreach of the year,” said Jared Gregory, a member of the ministry staff at the church. “It's a free event. We do have food vendors here, inflatables for the kids, horse. It's going to be a great time for the whole family and of course, we'll have fireworks at dusk.”
Rising country star Cole Chaney will be in concert, starting about 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks by Melrose Pyrotechnics to follow around 9:15 p.m.
Chaney's latest album, “Mercy,” was released in May 2021. The Cattletsburg, Kentucky native's music is classic country reminiscent of the singer/songwriter style of John Prine.
Vendors include Kona Ice, Notorious P.I.G. Barbecue, Allen's Concessions and River Coffee Co.
The annual event is a way for the church to give back to the community, said Lynn Cooper, pastor of operations, and provide a family event for all ages. No alcohol, drugs or guns are allowed on the grounds.
