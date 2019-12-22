Light up the way with local Christmas decorations

Hughes has found simple lighting can capture the attention of an audience just as much as the elaborate displays. “One spotlight does just enough, compared to the little bitty lights,” he said.

The Prathers have learned a few techniques along the way to make the job easier.

“Stay away from LED lights. It’s not easy to maintain and they’re expensive,” Alex Prather said. “You just need to have patience and enjoy being outside.”

A love of the tradition is as important as the materials they use, the designers said.

Pryde could say he was raised to decorate for Christmas.

When he was growing up with his grandparents in Harristown, Pryde was allowed to tag along while his grandma judged the village’s Christmas decoration contest. His uncle also creates an ornate display. “And I like building things,” he said. “A lot of the displays are homemade pieces.”

Although Ray is up for the challenge, he said the display is really for the kids. “It started with a few lights on the window and grew each year,” he said. “I stopped because I ran out of extension cords this year.”