Light up the way with local Christmas decorations

DECATUR — Christmas light displays are often a holiday show that many can enjoy for free.
For those who build, create and assemble the elaborate spectacles, the process is a Christmas tradition for them as well.
Chris Ray has been arranging and rearranging his light display on E. Orchard Drive for more than 25 years.
“I change it up and I just move them around every year,” he said. “An airplane was added, then a sled and reindeer. We have fun.”
Mother Nature’s added touches can provide a new look to the already colorful displays.
“It’s beautiful in the snow,” Ray said. “But it makes it hard to take them down.”
For more than 20 years, Barbara Prather and her husband Alex have displayed their Christmas decorations for their Mount Zion neighborhood on Nottingham Court.
They have incorporated several changes throughout the years, including various blowup characters. “He moves things around and some things get retired,” Barbara Prather said.
Other families are some-what new to the light display setup, but this hasn’t stopped them from embellishing as much as possible.
This is the sixth year Dustin Pryde and his family have decorated their home on Tyrone Drive in Forsyth.
“It started out with a strip of white lights and a Santa in the front yard,” he said. “It keeps growing. We are up to 30,000 lights.”
The family once used a small control box to provide music as an added auditory element. They now have a computer systems with 32 channels. “The show starts at 4:45 p.m. with music played on the radio at 101.7 FM,” Pryde said.
John Hughes likes to keep his Dennis Way home simple with lights illuminating from the inside.
“Some of the lights come from the porch,” he said. “I also have the leg lamp from “Christmas Story” movie in the window.”
Although he admits he doesn’t put forth much effort, Hughes said he still loves his neighborhood and the reactions. “They say they love my house,” he said.
For the complex displays, setting up the holiday lights and decorations is no easy task. Ray said the display can take a couple of days, four to five hours each day.
The Prathers narrowed their decorating time down to about 50 hours. “He starts normally the first of November, but with the weather this year, we didn’t get started until after Thanksgiving,” Barbara Prather said about her husband’s decorating dedication.
The Pryde family takes their time. The process in arranging the display can take two or three weekends. “It's nice when its done, but it’s frustrating at times,” Pryde said. “It’s almost a part-time job.”
This year’s display is different for the Prydes since the family moved to their new home this summer. “We had to figure out where things would go, but we had an aerial lift to move the process along,” Pryde said. “It helped put the house lights up quicker than expected.”
The Pryde family was excited to set up their display at the new location, so they started early.
“We had pumpkins and Christmas lights up at the same time,” Pryde said.
The Prather home is also a popular house on Halloween. “We get a lot of trick-or-treaters,” Alex Prather said.
Christmas isn’t the only season in which Hughes decorates either. Halloween along with other holidays get the same treatment. “And I keep it maintained in the summer,” he said.
A detailed display is a joy for Alex Prather. “I’m the Clark Griswold of my block,” he said, comparing himself to the popular character in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” “I do it for me but also for others that enjoy it too.”
According to the home owners, lights are fundamental for a successful display.
Hughes has found simple lighting can capture the attention of an audience just as much as the elaborate displays. “One spotlight does just enough, compared to the little bitty lights,” he said.
The Prathers have learned a few techniques along the way to make the job easier.
“Stay away from LED lights. It’s not easy to maintain and they’re expensive,” Alex Prather said. “You just need to have patience and enjoy being outside.”
A love of the tradition is as important as the materials they use, the designers said.
Pryde could say he was raised to decorate for Christmas.
When he was growing up with his grandparents in Harristown, Pryde was allowed to tag along while his grandma judged the village’s Christmas decoration contest. His uncle also creates an ornate display. “And I like building things,” he said. “A lot of the displays are homemade pieces.”
Although Ray is up for the challenge, he said the display is really for the kids. “It started with a few lights on the window and grew each year,” he said. “I stopped because I ran out of extension cords this year.”
Ray doesn’t have any suggestions about making the job easier. It takes the entire year for him to forget the amount of work that is involved.
“I keep telling myself every year I'm not going to do it, maybe get somebody else to put them up,” Ray said. “Because there’s no easy way to put them up.”
Although the show is bright and flashy, Pryde said those living near his house seem to appreciate it.
“The neighbors are pretty nice about it,” he said. “It’s rewarding to know it’s part of people’s traditions.”
