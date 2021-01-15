Living with Children: After 45 years, I keep right on truckin’

That experience turned my head around. I began coming to grips with the fact that post-1950s psychological parenting theory was a complete farce. Not mostly farce, mind you, but a complete farce. That boomer parents had bought into it explained why they were having more problems with the simple process of raising a child than their grandparents could have imagined parents ever having. I began ringing the alarm and espousing a return to traditional understandings concerning children and their upbringing.

As the new, retro-radical John Rosemond began emerging from behind the psychobabble curtain, mental health professionals went bonkers. Understandable, given that I was threatening the justification for their very existence. I won’t go into the battles I’ve fought with the mental health professions – my chosen field and area of license. Suffice to say, the battles have revealed the Emperor’s nakedness.

I am what is called an “outlier.” Seventy years ago, I would have been regarded as useless. Very few people would have wanted my advice because childrearing then was driven by a combination of tradition and common sense, which was still held in common. In that regard, “my” advice is not mine at all. I am committed to the cause of keeping the old way of raising children – it was defined by a certain attitude as opposed to a set of methods – alive and kicking.