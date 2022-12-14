Local elves make holiday brighter for Decatur-area children

DECATUR — Andrea Culp gave birth to a little girl only days ago.

She also has two other children to shop for during the holidays.

Knowing work would temporarily stop, Culp signed up for the Salvation Army Toy Shop to provide toys for her family.

“This is very helpful,” she said. “It’s nice to know that Christmas is a little bit covered.”

The Salvation Army’s collection of toys from the holiday toy drives are finding their way under the trees of local families, including the Culps'. During various times this week, families have been scheduled to ‘shop’ at the toy distribution organized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

“This comes full circle today,” Salvation Army Corp Officer Shanell Debela said during Wednesday’s event. “It’s a compilation of what we work on all year long.”

Melody Scroggins, assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots, has helped distribute toys in Decatur for 28 years. “Kids need a Christmas,” she said. “And it’s not the children’s fault.”

Nearly 9,000 toys were collected during this year’s holiday season, according to Scroggins. “It all stays here in Macon County,” she said. “We want to make sure that our stores are going to stay open. They have been so generous with us.”

Mindy Parrish and approximately 30 others from ADM Cares have volunteered throughout the weeklong event. “We have been helping them shop, getting things together for them,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The opportunity to help children is important to the volunteers.

“A cause like this, where we can help kids, is even more special,” Parrish said. “We’re making sure a multitude of families in the community have a great Christmas.”

Other volunteers and contributions came from Dove, Inc., Caterpillar, and Northeast Community Fund, as well as Toys for Tots.

“This is how the Salvation Army is able to survive, through partnerships and generous donors,” Debela said. “We come together to make this happen.”

The toys are arranged by age with an assistant restocking and answering questions at each table. Lindsey Wright was a volunteer helping families select items for the young children. “Some don’t know what to pick,” she said. “So I literally have to pick the toys.”

Along with three toys per child, the families were allowed to choose Christmas stockings, as well as books, blankets, gloves and hats. Other days have been scheduled for holiday food basket pick-up. Family names were entered into a lottery for the opportunity to select a larger gift, such as a bike, doll house or a soccer net. The winning families can select one toy from the tables as well as the lottery toy.

Dove volunteer Patty Cain organized the tables filled with hats and gloves, a popular spot for families. “Everybody gets a hat and gloves,” she said. “They go fast.”

The winter items were collected during the toy drive or purchased using monetary donations. Some were homemade through knitting groups, such as the loomers from the Decatur First Baptist Church.

The Salvation Army introduced a new ministry this year through the Decatur Correctional Center. Approximately 60 women inmates made a list for their children. Volunteers filled boxes during the toy shop and sent the gifts by mail to the families.

“It’s from mom,” Debela said. “It’s not from the Salvation Army.”

Debela credits the community with a successful event.

“Donors continue to show up,” she said. “This is our favorite time of the year. This is an example of loving beyond.”

