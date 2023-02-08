DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District has announced dates for its Owl Prowl and maple syrup events.

Owl ProwL will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Friends Creek Conservation area large pavilion, 13734 Friends Creek Park Road in Cisco.

Participants will learn what makes these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special and after discussing owls, everyone will take a hike to find some. Dress for the weather, as this is an outdoor event. The cost will be $3 per person.

A free maple syrup program will be held at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane in Decatur.

Participants will learn how maple syrup is made, why spring is the best time of the year to harvest sap, and how people have used it throughout history. There will be samples of real maple syrup for taste tests.

For more information or to register got to MaconCountyConservation.org or call 217-423-7708.

25 endangered animals that only live in America 25 endangered animals that only live in America Salt marsh harvest mouse Utah prairie dog Red wolf Kauai cave wolf spider Laysan duck Yosemite toad Gunnison sage-grouse Devils Hole pupfish Fanshell Giant kangaroo rat Delta green ground beetle Jollyville Plateau salamander California condor American burying beetle Squirrel Chimney Cave shrimp Crested honeycreeper (Akohekohe) Red Hills salamander Louisiana pine snake Woundfin Alabama red-bellied turtle Bruneau Hot springsnail Mountain yellow-legged frog Flattened musk turtle Coachella Valley fringe-toed lizard Northern Idaho ground squirrel