DECATUR — Discover the impact of climate and seasons on wildlife through an exploration of phenology at an event hosted by the Macon County Conservation District.

"Phenology of Macon County: April" is set for 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane. The cost is $5 per person and online registration is required by noon Friday, March 31.

“I think making the study of phenology common and known is so important,” said Ashton Nunn, the conservation district’s marketing specialist. “It’s a natural calendar we can use to predict planting and blooming times, as well as a great way to connect with the world around us and to be more aware of our natural environment.”

The event will include a walk to observe these effects of season and climate on wildlife on the trails of the Rock Springs Nature Center.

For more information and to register, go to MaconCountyConservation.org.

