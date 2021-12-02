Macon Resources seeks Secret Santas for residents of group homes

The cast of Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square performed despite a pandemic
Macon Resources Inc. is asking the community to help with their Secret Santa program for local adults with developmental disabilities.
MRI has 10 group homes with two to eight residents each. Options include sponsoring gifts for one person, an entire group home, or donating funds and MRI staff will purchase gifts. Secret Santas are asked to purchase a minimum of two gifts and spend $50.
Gift donations should be delivered to MRI by the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The gifts will be wrapped by MRI staff and delivered to the homes before Christmas.
“As an agency, we are continuously amazed and grateful for the level of support our community provides for us,” said Amy Bliefnick, president and CEO of MRI. “This program has such a meaningful impact on persons served because they feel appreciated, accepted, cared for, and thought of during the holiday season.”
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
Meaningful Meadows was filled with community members and clients for Field Day on Friday at Macon Resources Inc., in Decatur.
