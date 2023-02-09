ARTHUR — The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Pageant Prom and Dress Sale will be held Feb. 17-19 in the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign.

This is the 10th year for this fundraiser which benefits the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen scholarship program. The event had been held at the Tuscola Outlet Mall in past years.

People with gently used prom and homecoming dresses they no longer want can bring them to the mall to be sold at the event. There is $10 fee (cash only) for each dress to be placed in the sale. The seller will determine the price they want for the dress and will receive all the proceeds if the dress is sold.

Dresses can be dropped off from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 , and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The sale will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

For more information, call Sandy Hoke at 217-493-3583.

Photos: Highlights from Paris Fashion Week