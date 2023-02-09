ARTHUR — The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Pageant Prom and Dress Sale will be held Feb. 17-19 in the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign.
This is the 10th year for this fundraiser which benefits the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen scholarship program. The event had been held at the Tuscola Outlet Mall in past years.
Sotheby's is auctioning off one of Princess Diana's "favorite" dresses. The purple velvet dress was designed by Victor Edelstein and was famously worn by Diana in her 1997 Vanity Fair photo shoot. "Victor Edelstein was Princess Diana's designer for ten years. So obviously, he designed a lot of dresses for her. But this specific dress was also one of her favorites," said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby's Global Head of Fashion and Accessories. The dress is expected to fetch between $80,000-$120,000. The dress is part of Sotheby's "The One" auction, which has grouped together truly unique items. An invitation to President John F. Kennedy's famous birthday party where Marilyn Monroe popped out of a cake is also part of the auction. "The One" auction will also auction off Lebron James' game 7 jersey from the 2013 NBA finals. The auction will take place on January 27th.
People with gently used prom and homecoming dresses they no longer want can bring them to the mall to be sold at the event. There is $10 fee (cash only) for each dress to be placed in the sale. The seller will determine the price they want for the dress and will receive all the proceeds if the dress is sold.
Dresses can be dropped off from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 , and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
The sale will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
For more information, call Sandy Hoke at 217-493-3583.
Photos: Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Models wear creations for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Models wear creations for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Helen Mirren wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Cindy Bruna wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Katherine Langford wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from left, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, fourth from left, wear creations for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Camila Cabello wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Yseult, centre, performs at the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Noemie Lenoir wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Isabeli Fontana wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Models wear creations for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Chloe Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Chloe Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for the Chloe Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Chloe Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Olivier Rousteing, centre, accepts applause as he walks with models at the conclusion of the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!