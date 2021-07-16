 Skip to main content
Mount Auburn 134th Farmer's Picnic

MOUNT AUBURN — Join us as we celebrate our 134th Mt. Auburn Farmers' Picnic on Aug. 5th, 6th & 7th. Picnic starts on Thursday Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

This year we're going back in time to the 1950's! All you cool cats dig out your poodle skirts and leather jackets because this one's gonna be hoppin'! Pageant contestants, we look forward to seeing your outfits! Parade participants, we can't wait to see your floats! Mark your calendar and come on out for good food, great friends and a much needed celebration for all! 

For Raffle tickets and more information contact Dixie Vincent at dixiecup@consolidated.net or 217-638-9503

