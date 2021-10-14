New Hope Animal Outreach is hosting two upcoming events

Dear Mr. Dad: My husband and I have 2-year-old twins — a girl and a boy — and we both love spending time with them. But I've noticed that he and I have very different styles, in several ways. We do different activities with the kids. And I've also noticed that I do a better job of treating the kids the same, while he treats our son very differently from our daughter. What's the best way to play with a toddler? And isn't it better to play with the two kids in exactly the same way?