New Hope Animal Outreach is hosting two upcoming events

DECATUR — New Hope Animal Outreach will be hosting two new upcoming events at the venue located at 2882 North Dinneen St., Decatur.
Spooktacular Howl O'Ween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to midnight.
- Dress Up those Dogs - Yourself TOO
- Food - Drinks - Pet & Human Costume Contests
- Games & Auctions
- Kick Back and enjoy DJ "Doctor" LD
New Hope Holiday Arts & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 6, 9a.m. to 2p.m.
Event Free and Shopping bags provided by Lutheran Child & Family Services.
Find hand-made unique items for everyone on your Holiday List. There's a large variety of items for men, women and kids.
We have Variety, Quality and Quantity all in One Location.
Support Small Local Business at One of the Largest Artisan and Crafter Shows this Season.
For more information contact Matt Schmahl at 217-853-8646 or www.NHAOdecaturIL.org.
ALL DOGS MUST HAVE PROOF OF RABIES SHOT AND OWNER MUST SIGN A WAIVER FOR EACH DOG.