Night to Shine prom event gearing up for this year's gala: How can you help?

DECATUR — Preparations are underway for Night to Shine, an evening full of dancing, dining and decor allowing those with special needs to partake in the prom experience.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the free event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur. The registration deadline for guests is Jan. 31. Men and women, ages 14 and older, are invited to attend.

Organizers also are accepting applications for volunteers. Opportunities include assisting with parking, greeters, a red carpet team, activities which includes board games and karaoke, set up and tear down, but most importantly the Buddy.

“They are the friend for the night,” said Charity Miller, GT Church pastor.

The Buddies dance with the guests, make sure they get something to eat and take care of them throughout the evening. It's anticipated about 250 buddies will be needed.

Volunteers for Night to Shine must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a background check. “And are willing to be with that one person throughout the night,” Miller said.