Night to Shine prom event gearing up for this year's gala: How can you help?

DECATUR — Preparations are underway for Night to Shine, an evening full of dancing, dining and decor allowing those with special needs to partake in the prom experience.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the free event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur. The registration deadline for guests is Jan. 31. Men and women, ages 14 and older, are invited to attend.
Organizers also are accepting applications for volunteers. Opportunities include assisting with parking, greeters, a red carpet team, activities which includes board games and karaoke, set up and tear down, but most importantly the Buddy.
“They are the friend for the night,” said Charity Miller, GT Church pastor.
The Buddies dance with the guests, make sure they get something to eat and take care of them throughout the evening. It's anticipated about 250 buddies will be needed.
Volunteers for Night to Shine must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a background check. “And are willing to be with that one person throughout the night,” Miller said.
Training will be required. Dates will be scheduled the week before Night to Shine.
This is the second year Decatur has hosted the Night to Shine prom. Last year, nearly 250 guests attended with even more volunteers on board to make it happen.
You have free articles remaining.
GT Church will partner with the First Christian Church and Macon Resources Inc. to organize this year’s event. Registration forms can be obtained from the the organizing groups.
More than 600 other churches around the world will host similar prom events with the help of the Tim Tebow Foundation. This year marks the sixth year for the international prom event.
Local prom-goers will have the opportunity to play games, be photographed in the best attire and walk the red carpet.
“The red carpet team gives them the extra special attention,” Miller said.
The ladies can have their hair and makeup touched up, while the gentlemen can get a shoe shine. Throughout the venue, greeters and other volunteers will be on hand to cheer on the guests and help wherever needed.
More information can be found on the Decatur Night to Shine Facebook page.
2019 Night to Shine
Kiefer_David 2.8.19.jpg
Westerfield_Juliane 2.8.19.jpg
Andrews_Sarah 2.8.19.jpg
Night to Shine 1 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 2 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 3 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 4 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 5 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 6 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 7 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 8 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 9 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 10 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 11 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 12 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 13 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 14 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 15 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 16 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 17 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 18 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 19 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 20 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 21 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 22 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 23 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 24 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 25 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 26 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 27 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 28 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 29 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 30 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 31 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 32 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 33 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 34 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 35 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 36 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 37 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 38 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 39 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 40 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 41 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 42 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 43 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 44 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 45 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 46 2.18.19.jpg
Night to Shine 47 2.18.19.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR