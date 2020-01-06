You are the owner of this article.
Night to Shine prom event gearing up for this year's gala: How can you help?
Night to Shine prom event gearing up for this year's gala: How can you help?

DECATUR — Preparations are underway for Night to Shine, an evening full of dancing, dining and decor allowing those with special needs to partake in the prom experience.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the free event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur. The registration deadline for guests is Jan. 31. Men and women, ages 14 and older, are invited to attend.

Organizers also are accepting applications for volunteers. Opportunities include assisting with parking, greeters, a red carpet team, activities which includes board games and karaoke, set up and tear down, but most importantly the Buddy.

“They are the friend for the night,” said Charity Miller, GT Church pastor.

The Buddies dance with the guests, make sure they get something to eat and take care of them throughout the evening. It's anticipated about 250 buddies will be needed.

Volunteers for Night to Shine must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a background check. “And are willing to be with that one person throughout the night,” Miller said.

Training will be required. Dates will be scheduled the week before Night to Shine.

This is the second year Decatur has hosted the Night to Shine prom. Last year, nearly 250 guests attended with even more volunteers on board to make it happen.

GT Church will partner with the First Christian Church and Macon Resources Inc. to organize this year’s event. Registration forms can be obtained from the the organizing groups.

More than 600 other churches around the world will host similar prom events with the help of the Tim Tebow Foundation. This year marks the sixth year for the international prom event.

Local prom-goers will have the opportunity to play games, be photographed in the best attire and walk the red carpet.

“The red carpet team gives them the extra special attention,” Miller said.

The ladies can have their hair and makeup touched up, while the gentlemen can get a shoe shine. Throughout the venue, greeters and other volunteers will be on hand to cheer on the guests and help wherever needed.

More information can be found on the Decatur Night to Shine Facebook page.

2019 Night to Shine

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: Night to Shine 2020

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

WHERE: GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur

COST: Free

ON THE WEB: www.gtchurch.com/night-to-shine-2020

BY PHONE: (217) 233-8400 or (217) 875-3350

