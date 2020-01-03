On Decatur Civic Center rink, students end winter break on ice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Skaters are protected by Mell and other skate guards, because the activity is still a family friendly event. The employees are trained to assist those with injuries and little experience.

“We have little kids on the ice,” said employee Sierra Santella. “That’s pretty dangerous when you have kids on the ice who are just learning to skate.”

Mell’s job is to skate around the rink watching over the skaters while they are on the ice. Although he has been working extra hours during the winter break, he will continue his job during regular open skating days on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Nathan Lowry used the last day of the winter break for a father/daughter date. His 16-year-old daughter Katelyn was apprehensive on skates. “I look like a newborn deer,” she said.

Her 11-year-old sister Chloe had similar feelings about her time on the ice. “I feel like I’m going to fall,” she said. “But I don’t really fall.”

Although ice skating was a new activity for the family, their father wanted to bring his girls out because of the fond memories he had around the activity.