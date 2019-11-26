Pana football coach Trevor Higgins giving away two $500 scholarships in memory of son

PANA — Pana football coach Trevor Higgins will give away two $500 scholarships to Pana senior football players in honor of his son Evan, who died on July 26.
Higgins announced the scholarships in a Facebook post Tuesday. Players will be considered if they have a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no suspensions. They must submit a paragraph that includes volunteer time, community service work, other sports and activities, future plans and how the scholarship would help achieve their goals.
"Evan Michael Higgins was a vibrant 4 year old boy full of energy and love," Higgins said in the post. "Evan's passions included music, riding his gator, trains, and anything to do with sports. His favorite was his Panther Football team."
In the post, Higgins said Evan's family will pick out the winners and announce them at the end-of-year banquet. Paragraphs can be turned into the high school office or to Higgins. Money will be awarded after proof of first-semester grades has been provided.
On July 26, Evan fell into a swimming pool and was unresponsive when he was taken out of the pool. CPR was performed and a heartbeat was established, then he was then transferred to HSHS St. John's pediatric intensive care unit in Springfield. He was pronounced dead two days later.
Higgins decided to keep coaching this season and the Panthers went 10-2, advancing to the Class 2A quarterfinals. During the season, Higgins was named Chicago Bears Coach for Week 2.
Higgins has been Pana's head coach since 2016, following Al Stupek's run as coach. Previously, Higgins was an assistant under Stupek. He played in high school at Central A&M for Mark Ramsey and was part of the Raiders' 2001 state runner-up team.
