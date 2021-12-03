Parents Night Out offered by Macon Resources

Two days are available: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 with registration by Dec. 8; and 6 to 9 pm. Friday, Dec. 17, with registration by Dec. 14. The event will take place at MRI, 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur.

The cost will be $10 for one child, and $2 for each additional child per family.

The program, for children ages 1 to 13, allows parents and guardians free time while their children take part in activities with social interaction, educational programming, creative play, crafts, games, and holiday activities.

At least one child in the family must have an Individual Education Plan and live in Macon County.

For more information and to register, contact Cindy Storey at 217-429-1052 or cstorey@maconresources.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

