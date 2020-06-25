You are the owner of this article.
Park district to open several restrooms and pavilions
DECATUR – The Decatur Park District has re-opened several public restroom facilities and pavilion rentals in high-use areas. More will be opened on July 1.

Those currently opened:

-Nelson Dog Park Restrooms

-Nelson Gas Dock Restrooms (formerly the snack shack restrooms)

-Fairview Main Restrooms by Pavilion 1

-Fairview Dog Park Restrooms

Those opening July 1 with a pavilion reservation only:

-Nelson Pavilion 1 Restrooms

-Nelson Pavilion 2 Restrooms

-Cresthaven Park

-South Shores Park

-Hess Park

-Mueller Park

-Kiwanis Park

-Sinawik Park

Neighborhood pavilion rental options are limited to Hess, Mueller, Kiwanis, and Sinawik. This allows staff to cleaning restrooms. Drinking fountains will remain inoperable at all locations.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

