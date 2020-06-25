Park district to open several restrooms and pavilions

DECATUR – The Decatur Park District has re-opened several public restroom facilities and pavilion rentals in high-use areas. More will be opened on July 1.
Those currently opened:
-Nelson Dog Park Restrooms
-Nelson Gas Dock Restrooms (formerly the snack shack restrooms)
-Fairview Main Restrooms by Pavilion 1
-Fairview Dog Park Restrooms
Those opening July 1 with a pavilion reservation only:
-Nelson Pavilion 1 Restrooms
-Nelson Pavilion 2 Restrooms
-Cresthaven Park
-South Shores Park
-Hess Park
-Mueller Park
-Kiwanis Park
-Sinawik Park
Neighborhood pavilion rental options are limited to Hess, Mueller, Kiwanis, and Sinawik. This allows staff to cleaning restrooms. Drinking fountains will remain inoperable at all locations.
