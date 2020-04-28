Pritzker's order limits 2 per boat. So why are some with more allowed on Lake Decatur? We found out.

Mathis said he understands what the governor is trying to accomplish, but is glad the city stepped in to address what was likely an oversight when the new rules were crafted.

“It just doesn’t make sense from a family perspective,” he said. “You’re not going to contain the virus more by allowing two random people to go out together than you are when you allow a family that is already living together to go out as a family.”

Nihiser emphasized repeatedly the variance only applies to people who are living together. Beyond that, Nihiser said the governor’s standing 2-person order remains intact, along with rules prohibiting large groups and requiring social distancing along the shore and on the water.

That means boats can’t tie up together, gather in large groups and that people in the water must maintain the 6-foot distancing like those on land.