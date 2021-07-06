Program to mail free books to Macon County kids

DECATUR — Two community groups are partnering to provide free books to Macon County children.

The Macon County Imagination Library has been developed by the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois and the Community Foundation of Macon County.

Books are through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program created in 1995 to provide books to young people in Sevier County, Tennessee.

It has since expanded internationally. Books are sent from birth until age 5 in the mail for free.

The Macon County program is launching Thursday.

“We are so excited to launch this program for our community,” said United Way President Debbie Bogle. “By having books in the home and encouraging adults to read to their kids, we are hoping that when they enter kindergarten, they will be ready to read. This program is perfect for Macon County.”

“We want to help support early literacy in our community by getting books into the hands of children who may not have easy access to them,” said Natalie Beck, CEO of The Community Foundation of Macon County. “Research shows that reading to kids has a huge impact on developing language and vocabulary. By age 5, the children of parents who never read to them have heard only about 4,600 words. In contrast, kids who are read to every day have heard almost 300,000 words by that age. We are excited to partner with United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on this powerful literacy program.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0