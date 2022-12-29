Reptiles, snakes and rodents getting a new home at Decatur's Scovill Zoo

DECATUR — Remnants of where the animals once lived in the Scovill Zoo Herp Aquarium are faint.

The four walls of the building remain, but the inside will be all new for the animals and the visitors by the 2023 summer season.

“We are on our second dumpster,” Mark Dyson, assistant superintendent of construction for the Decatur Park District, said about the cleanup. “In the first two days we had all of the actual structures down.”

The project began during the first week in December. In the meantime, the animals are being housed in a temperature-controlled eco center at the zoo.

According to Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye, the next phase will begin after the new year.

“But it’s all weather dependent,” he said. “I’m optimistic.”

Christy Foltz has been hired as the general contractor. The project is expected to cost approximately $420,000, which will include plumbing, electrical, lighting and the facade as well as the construction work. “The project is funded by a museum grant from the (Illinois Department of Natural Resources) as well as private donations,” said Clay Gerhard, the park district’s executive director.

The Herp Aquarium was added to the Scovill Zoo in the 1980s. Frye’s original goal was to give the animals an updated house. “I was just wanting to upgrade the look,” he said. “But we had a donor come in and gave over $100,000 from her parents’ estate.”

Along with the grant, the extra funds gave the park board the opportunity to give a comfortable location for the guests as well as the animals. The siding and roof have already been replaced.

“It’s going to be a little more impressive,” Frye said.

Herp keeper Ryan Kirkland works closely with the animals and understands their needs. “There’s more reptiles and amphibians than there are fish in there anymore,” he said.

The snakes, insects and reptiles each have their own environment, Kirkland explained. Some animals need dry air, where others need heavy humidity. A python will also need more room than a naked mole rat.

Kirkland and others who work closely with the reptiles contributed to the design of the new house.

“We’ve all been very involved with the planning and trying to come up with good ideas and good designs for all the exhibits that will be in there,” he said.

A few animals may be added to the Herp Aquarium over time.

One of the new features will be larger exhibits. “So the animals have a better life, bigger homes to live in,” Kirkland said. “That means there will be fewer exhibits when it’s done, but it will be bigger and better.”

