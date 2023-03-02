DECATUR — The stories of women who have shaped the fields of conservation and forestry will be highlighted during a Women’s History Month event at Rock Springs Nature Center.

The event is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane. The event is free and no registration is required.

Ashton Nunn, marketing specialist for the Macon County Conservation District, will be exploring the legacies of women who have been integral to the natural resources field, including Margaret “Mardy” Murie.

Murie was a naturalist, writer, adventurer, and conservationist, and received much recognition from important environmental organizations of the time. Dubbed the “grandmother of the conservation movement” by the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Society, Murie is credited as saying, “I hope the United States of America is not so rich that she can afford to let these wildernesses pass by, or so poor she cannot afford to keep them.”

For more information, go to MaconCountyConservation.org

PHOTOS: Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center GALLERY-hummingbirds-01-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-02-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-03-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-04-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-05-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-06-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-07-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-08-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-09-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-10-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-11-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-12-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-13-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-14-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-15-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-16-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-17-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-18-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-19-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-20-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-21-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-22-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-23-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-24-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-25-82819.JPG GALLERY-hummingbirds-26-82819.JPG