Salvation Army bell ringing applications set for October

BELL RINGER: 'I do this because I believe in helping people in need,' Salvation Army bell ringer James Reedy, left, says. Reedy was helping Decatur resident Jamie Heise and son Jordan, 2, with their donation at Cub Foods.
DECATUR —
Decatur's Salvation Army will be accepting applications through Oct. 16 from people interested in a job ringing the bells this Christmas Season.
The social service agency employs individuals to ring bells at a Red Kettle location during any shift that is not have covered by a volunteer. Applicants will need to bring an ID and Social Security Card.
Contact the Salvation Army at 229 W. Main St., Decatur, or at (217) 428- 4672.
Bell ringing volunteer groups will be able to sign up at
registertoring.com.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season. Virtual Kettles will also be set up to ring at or donate to.
Decatur Salvation Army food basket preparation
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
An assembly line of volunteers transferred the various food items from pallets to more than 1,000 baskets.
Equipment is used at the Salvation Army in Decatur on Friday, where food baskets were distributed for the holidays. "It's just so great that volunteers from the community can come together and bless families with the abundance that we have," said Gregory Voeller, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.
Volunteers from Archer Daniels Midland Co. place items in basket that were being distributed by the Decatur Salvation Army to local families in need. ADM Cares, the company's social investment and giving program, gave $25,000 to the effort.
JIM BOWLING PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
