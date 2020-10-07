Salvation Army bell ringing applications set for October

DECATUR — Decatur's Salvation Army will be accepting applications through Oct. 16 from people interested in a job ringing the bells this Christmas Season.

The social service agency employs individuals to ring bells at a Red Kettle location during any shift that is not have covered by a volunteer. Applicants will need to bring an ID and Social Security Card.

Contact the Salvation Army at 229 W. Main St., Decatur, or at (217) 428- 4672.

Bell ringing volunteer groups will be able to sign up at registertoring.com.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season. Virtual Kettles will also be set up to ring at or donate to.

Decatur Salvation Army food basket preparation

