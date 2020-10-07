 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army bell ringing applications set for October
0 comments
editor's pick

Salvation Army bell ringing applications set for October

{{featured_button_text}}
Workers watch kettle to help others

BELL RINGER: 'I do this because I believe in helping people in need,' Salvation Army bell ringer James Reedy, left, says. Reedy was helping Decatur resident Jamie Heise and son Jordan, 2, with their donation at Cub Foods.

 Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza

DECATUR — Decatur's Salvation Army will be accepting applications through Oct. 16 from people interested in a job ringing the bells this Christmas Season.

The social service agency employs individuals to ring bells at a Red Kettle location during any shift that is not have covered by a volunteer. Applicants will need to bring an ID and Social Security Card.

Watch now: Decatur community responds in overwhelming fashion to feed those in need

Contact the Salvation Army at 229 W. Main St., Decatur, or at (217) 428- 4672.

Bell ringing volunteer groups will be able to sign up at registertoring.com.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season. Virtual Kettles will also be set up to ring at or donate to.

Decatur Salvation Army food basket preparation

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News