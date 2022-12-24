Santa Barbee brings blessings to Decatur family

DECATUR — Two-year-old Arreya McClelland was given a special meeting with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve shortly before he left to deliver gifts to other boys and girls.

“This is her first time seeing Santa this year,” her mother Alexis Covington said. “But she’s a little leery of people.”

Santa, also known as Vinnie Barbee, wanted to give Arreya and other children from the McClelland family an enjoyable year, after a particularly rough one. So he brought them presents from a list their grandfather Antwane McClelland Sr. provided.

In less than two years, McClelland has lost two sons, leaving him with seven grandchildren to help raise.

“But I feel overwhelmed that he chose my family to give gifts to us this year,” McClelland said. “I have nothing but love for him.”

The entrance to the City of Praise Church on Edward Street was filled with bikes and bags of toys with each of the seven children’s names attached.

“We’ve been shopping for two months for all the toys,” said Barbee’s wife Debbie.

In her short life, Arreya has already felt loss. Her father, Arrion McClelland, died four months ago. Her mother said the family appreciates the help she has received. “There’s room for knowing that people care,” Covington said.

The toddler still remembers her father, Covington said. “She’s been looking for him,” she said. “Being around the family reminds her of him.”

Barbee has been dressing up as Santa for 21 holiday seasons, ready to hand out toys to local children. Through the donations collected this year, he was able to help 38 families. “But this is my target family,” Barbee said about the McClelland family. “Something tragic happened, and I stepped in.”

The donations, both monetary and toys, have been collected through Barbee’s toy drive, car show fundraisers, businesses and MacArthur High School alumni, as well as books from the Old Book Barn in Forsyth. “And the money we make stays in Macon County,” Barbee said.

The gifts were a blessing for all in the McClelland family, including the adults. “My grandkids are happy and I’m happy just to get gifts from somebody that just randomly called you,” McClelland said. “That’s always a blessing.”

Barbee is appreciative of the generosity he is given from the community, but admits Santa’s job can be tiresome.

“I always tell the wife this is the last year I’ll be doing it,” Barbee said about donning the red suit. “She says, ‘Right’.”

