Santa Claus fly-in visits to Decatur parks rescheduled for Saturday

DECATUR — Santa Claus' fly-in visits to four neighborhood parks has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.

He will greet the children, distribute candy canes and collect letters before leaving to visit the next park.

Park locations and times:

  • 10 a.m. at South Shores Park
  • 10:45 a.m. at Hess Park
  • 11:30 a.m. at Garfield Park
  • 12:15 p.m. at Hickory Point Golf Course

For more information, visit the Decatur Park District's Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

