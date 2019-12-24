Santa makes surprise visit to Decatur child with medical condition

This is when Vinnie Barbee jumped in the driver’s seat.

For 18 years, Barbee and his friends and family have organized an annual toy drive. One family often stands out. “We have a target family, a family that’s had a tragedy or something really wrong,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Barbee, who also organizes annual meals for homeless people, learned about Lucky and his family through Candice Murray, a paraprofessional at Pershing Early Learning Center. She assists Lucky throughout his school days. “And he is so happy,” Murray said about the little boy’s demeanor.

The preschooler appeared surprised by the full-sized race car in his driveway, but smiled once he realized he was allowed to get in it. He left his walker behind so he could get behind the wheel.

To make the surprise successful, Barbee contacted his friend Robert Sargent, owner of Macon Speedway. “We knew the little boy likes race cars,” Barbee said.