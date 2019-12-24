You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa makes surprise visit to Decatur child with medical condition
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Santa makes surprise visit to Decatur child with medical condition

{{featured_button_text}}
mcmahon_lucky-001-122519.JPG

Lucky McMahon is visited by Santa on Tuesday in Decatur. The 5-year-old has hydrocephalus and other medical conditions. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Santa Claus had a little free time before he started delivering Christmas presents, so he made a special trip Tuesday afternoon to the home of 5-year-old Lucky McMahon.

Santa still needed to be fast and chose to use a race car for bringing the little boy his presents.

According to his mother Paula McMahon, Lucky loves race cars.

DOMINANT

Santa visits Lucky McMahon, 5, in Decatur on Tuesday, with a car from Macon Speedway in the background. Volunteers arranged the visits.  

“This is marvelous,” she said about the race car parked in her driveway. “It’s a lot of happiness in this bad world. He’s been through a lot.”

Lucky was born with hydrocephalus, or fluid in the brain, as well as Chiari malformation, in which the brain’s cerebellum grows down into the spinal column.

“It pushes on his brain stem,” his mother said. “That is what we’re fighting now.”

mcmahon_lucky-003-122519.JPG

Santa gives Lucky McMahon a fist bump during a Christmas Eve visit.

A year ago, the doctors performed surgery on Lucky to help with the condition. “It didn’t work, so it is still really bad,” McMahon said.

The family has endured a few heartbreaks recently. Along with Lucky’s condition, his presents were recently stolen from their home.

This is when Vinnie Barbee jumped in the driver’s seat.

For 18 years, Barbee and his friends and family have organized an annual toy drive. One family often stands out. “We have a target family, a family that’s had a tragedy or something really wrong,” he said.

mcmahon_lucky-004-122519.JPG

Lucky McMahon was given a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve in Decatur. 

Barbee, who also organizes annual meals for homeless people, learned about Lucky and his family through Candice Murray, a paraprofessional at Pershing Early Learning Center. She assists Lucky throughout his school days. “And he is so happy,” Murray said about the little boy’s demeanor.

The preschooler appeared surprised by the full-sized race car in his driveway, but smiled once he realized he was allowed to get in it. He left his walker behind so he could get behind the wheel.

murray_candice-122519.JPG

Pershing Early Learning Center paraprofessionals Candice Murray, left, and Paula McMahon and Lucky McMahon walk out to see Santa's delivery on Tuesday at the McMahons' home in Decatur. 

To make the surprise successful, Barbee contacted his friend Robert Sargent, owner of Macon Speedway. “We knew the little boy likes race cars,” Barbee said.

Not only did Sargent help Santa by delivering the car, but he also brought a few presents for Lucky and his family.

“Santa Claus has got to make his rounds tonight and he asked if he could leave his race car here,” Sargent said. “We’ll be back to get it in the morning.”

SECONDARY

Macon Speedway owner Robert Sargent helps Lucky McMahon get into a race car brought to his Decatur home on Tuesday. Santa also made an early trip. 

Barbee was also able to collect donations for the family to help with the doctor visits. The family travels to Chicago periodically for appointments.

sargent_robert-002-122519.JPG

Macon Speedway owner Robert Sargent, left, Lucky McMahon, top right, Vinnie Barbee, bottom right, stand in front of the Macon Speedway race car parked in front of the McMahons' home in Decatur. 

The gifts also included t-shirts, banners, decals, candy and a smaller car Lucky can keep.

“And we’re going to make him the honorary crew chief for the year,” Sargent said.

Santa House in Central Park

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News