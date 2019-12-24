Santa makes surprise visit to Decatur child with medical condition

DECATUR — Santa Claus had a little free time before he started delivering Christmas presents, so he made a special trip Tuesday afternoon to the home of 5-year-old Lucky McMahon.
Santa still needed to be fast and chose to use a race car for bringing the little boy his presents.
According to his mother Paula McMahon, Lucky loves race cars.
“This is marvelous,” she said about the race car parked in her driveway. “It’s a lot of happiness in this bad world. He’s been through a lot.”
Lucky was born with hydrocephalus, or fluid in the brain, as well as Chiari malformation, in which the brain’s cerebellum grows down into the spinal column.
“It pushes on his brain stem,” his mother said. “That is what we’re fighting now.”
A year ago, the doctors performed surgery on Lucky to help with the condition. “It didn’t work, so it is still really bad,” McMahon said.
The family has endured a few heartbreaks recently. Along with Lucky’s condition, his presents were recently stolen from their home.
This is when Vinnie Barbee jumped in the driver’s seat.
For 18 years, Barbee and his friends and family have organized an annual toy drive. One family often stands out. “We have a target family, a family that’s had a tragedy or something really wrong,” he said.
Barbee, who also organizes annual meals for homeless people, learned about Lucky and his family through Candice Murray, a paraprofessional at Pershing Early Learning Center. She assists Lucky throughout his school days. “And he is so happy,” Murray said about the little boy’s demeanor.
The preschooler appeared surprised by the full-sized race car in his driveway, but smiled once he realized he was allowed to get in it. He left his walker behind so he could get behind the wheel.
To make the surprise successful, Barbee contacted his friend Robert Sargent, owner of Macon Speedway. “We knew the little boy likes race cars,” Barbee said.
Not only did Sargent help Santa by delivering the car, but he also brought a few presents for Lucky and his family.
“Santa Claus has got to make his rounds tonight and he asked if he could leave his race car here,” Sargent said. “We’ll be back to get it in the morning.”
Barbee was also able to collect donations for the family to help with the doctor visits. The family travels to Chicago periodically for appointments.
The gifts also included t-shirts, banners, decals, candy and a smaller car Lucky can keep.
“And we’re going to make him the honorary crew chief for the year,” Sargent said.
