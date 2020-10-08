Scovill Zoo preps for season's end 🐊 🐐 🐺

DECATUR — It’s time to say good-bye to your favorite zoo animal.

The Scovill Zoo will be closing for the season on Monday.

“So this is your last full weekend,” said Scovill Zoo Education and Volunteer Coordinator Lizzie Van Ert.

Zoo staff will be preparing for the annual Boo at the Zoo scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 16, and end on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Tickets will be sold for each night of the event.

“After that, the zoo is closed,” Van Ert said.

The zoo administration is hoping they will be able to schedule the annual PJ Party with Santa in December. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the date has not been decided.

In the meantime, the animals will need to prepare for the winter season as well. Van Ert said some enjoy cooler weather. “They are adapted to it, like our camels and wolves,” she said. “Other animals that do not do well in the cold, they get moved into our animal care center.”

