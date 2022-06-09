Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild to hold annual show

NEOGA — Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild will be hosting its annual show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 641 W. 6th Street, the former Neoga Elementary School.

Quilters who wish to show their quilts should bring them on Wednesday, June 22, between 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, June 23, between 9 a.m.-noon. Please be sure your quilts are clean and in good condition unless it is vintage.

Forms to enter quilts to the show are available for download on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page. Forms will also be available at the venue. You will need to have the measurements of the quilt; measuring onsite is available. There is no fee for entering a quilt. Pick up quilts at the conclusion of the show.

Quilt show viewers will vote on their choice for a Viewer’s Choice award. Admission to the show is $3.

This year, quilt raffle tickets are available for the showcased quilt plus tickets for a basket raffle filled with items valued over $600. You must attend the venue to purchase tickets for the basket.

In addition, there will be a new bazaar featuring handmade items contributed by guild members, a sale barn and one vendor onsite. The bazaar will feature walker bags, quilts and tops, placemats, wool projects, table runners, bags, wall hangings and more.

Proceeds from the show help with the club’s charitable giving works. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to various organizations including veteran’s groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and schools.

More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or Sew Happy Hearts website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0