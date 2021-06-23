Social Security: Social Security withdrawal available for 12 months

Question: A few months after I started receiving my Social Security retirement benefit, my former employer offered to take me back. It’s a great offer. Can I withdraw my retirement claim and reapply later to increase my benefit amount?

Answer: Social Security understands that unexpected changes may occur after you begin receiving retirement benefits. If you change your mind, you may be able to withdraw your Social Security claim and reapply at a future date. This withdrawal must occur within 12 months of your original retirement and you are limited to one withdrawal during your lifetime. Keep in mind, you must repay all of the benefits you received. You can learn more about the one-year period when you can postpone your benefits at www.ssa.gov/retire2/withdrawal.htm.

Question: I have been collecting disability benefits for a few years, but I’m getting healthy enough to work again. Can I return to work while getting Social Security disability benefits?

Answer: Yes, you can return to work while receiving Social Security disability benefits. We have special rules to help you get back to work without lowering your initial benefits. You may be able to have a trial work period for nine months to test whether you can work. If you get disability benefits and your condition improves or you return to work, you must report these changes to us. Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office. You can find your local office by visiting www.ssa.gov/locator.

Question: I heard that my disability must be expected to last at least one year to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. Does this mean I have to wait until I’ve been disabled an entire year before applying for disability?

Answer: No. If you believe your disability will last a year or longer, apply for disability benefits as soon as you become disabled. Processing your application can take an average of three-to-five months. If your application is approved, we’ll pay your first Social Security disability benefits for the sixth full month after the date your disability began. For example, if your state agency decides your disability began on January 15, we’ll pay your first disability benefit for the month of July. We pay in the month following the month for which benefits apply, so you’ll receive your July benefit payment in August. For more information, refer to our publication, Disability Benefits, at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Question: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?

Answer: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.ssa.gov/deposit.

Question: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?

Answer: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s, or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our publication, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available online at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available at www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

Question: I’m 65, not ready to retire, but I want to apply for my Medicare coverage. How can I do that?

Answer: The easiest and most convenient way is to apply online. Use our online application to sign up for Medicare. It takes less than 10 minutes. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you’re done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if we need more information. You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It’s convenient, quick, and easy. There’s no need to wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. Get started today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.

Question: I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?

Answer: If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

