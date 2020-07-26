Some don't mind it so hot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Family traditions forged in love aren’t susceptible to breaking down when it gets hot outside.

And on Sunday in Decatur it was hot: the mercury climbed to around 91 with a sweaty heat index that made it feel like 101. Casting such trivial details aside, however, Eric Eubanks took his daughters Maliaha, 7, and 6-year-old Mikaela on a fishing trip to the tranquil waters of Dreamland Pond in Fairview Park.

Dad’s head was beaded with perspiration but he was smiling as the girls, comfortably seated in side-by-side chairs, held onto matching bright pink fishing rods and a sense of anticipatory hope.

“Just wanted to take them out fishing and stuff, a tradition my dad used to do with me,” said the girls’ 28-year-old father. “He brought me here and to other parts around Lake Decatur. I mean, sure the heat bothers me but it’s not so excruciating where I can’t deal with it. And it's about teaching your kids something and sometimes it’s not all about tablets and TVs, you know what I mean?”

Eubanks' 12-hour shifts and a grinding work schedule means he has come to value heart-warming moments spent with his daughters whenever he gets the chance to enjoy them.

“I always remember what it was like being out with my own Dad, it was exciting,” he added.