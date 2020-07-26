Some don't mind it so hot

DECATUR — Family traditions forged in love aren’t susceptible to breaking down when it gets hot outside.
And on Sunday in Decatur it was hot: the mercury climbed to around 91 with a sweaty heat index that made it feel like 101. Casting such trivial details aside, however, Eric Eubanks took his daughters Maliaha, 7, and 6-year-old Mikaela on a fishing trip to the tranquil waters of Dreamland Pond in Fairview Park.
Dad’s head was beaded with perspiration but he was smiling as the girls, comfortably seated in side-by-side chairs, held onto matching bright pink fishing rods and a sense of anticipatory hope.
“Just wanted to take them out fishing and stuff, a tradition my dad used to do with me,” said the girls’ 28-year-old father. “He brought me here and to other parts around Lake Decatur. I mean, sure the heat bothers me but it’s not so excruciating where I can’t deal with it. And it's about teaching your kids something and sometimes it’s not all about tablets and TVs, you know what I mean?”
Eubanks' 12-hour shifts and a grinding work schedule means he has come to value heart-warming moments spent with his daughters whenever he gets the chance to enjoy them.
“I always remember what it was like being out with my own Dad, it was exciting,” he added.
Someone else who knows about working tough 12-hour shifts is Martinie Bradford, 39, busy striding through Fairview with her exercise posse: daughter Saryi Bradford, 15, and friends Nyari Matthews, 17, and Melva Turner, 38.
Bradford had just covered four miles in the stifling heat and said she has been pounding the pavement for the last five years in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. She says her first name is pronounced “just like the drink” and explained it takes a lot more than 90-plus degrees of heat to leave her day feeling shaken or stirred.
“Heat? I am used to heat,” explained Bradford. “I work at ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) in a refinery and it can get over 200 degrees in there, and I do 12-hour shifts,” and here she pauses to glance around a park lying broiled and still in the early afternoon and largely devoid of anyone else. “Yeah, if I can get through that I can get through a walk in the park.”
Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said those who don’t like it so hot will get some relief, starting today: Monday’s high will be near 84 but the moderating heat comes with showers and thunderstorms likely. High temps top out at the mid to low 80s all week, with an amazingly low temp forecast for Friday night of just 61.
The record temperature recorded in Decatur at this time of year? Geelhart that was 104 in 1952.
