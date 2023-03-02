DECATUR — The influence of women in the operation of the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. will be celebrated with an exhibit during March at The Staley Museum.
The exbibit, in honor of Women’s History Month, highlighting the various and important roles women held within the company's early years and how they all helped push the boundaries of women in the workforce to benefit the generations of women following them.
Using news reports and historical websites, Stacker compiled a list of 50 countries and when they gave a majority of the women the right to vote. This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy.
The exhibit was produced in partnership with Primient, which recently acquired the former Staley operation in Decatur.
The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and the last Sunday of each month from March through November.
Admission is $3 adults and $1 children. The Staley Museum is located at 361 N. College St.
For more information, go to
StaleyMuseum.com or visit its Facebook page.
50 photos of the Staley office building
Staley office arches
undated H&R file photo
Staley office art 1978
5-22-1978 H&R file photo Other artwork around the building features a large bird swooping down on a cornstalk and underneath a row of exterior windows is told once again in brass plates that face Eldorado Street.
Ron Ernst
Staley office art
Undated H&R file photo
Staley office desks
undated H&R file photo Auditing department 1st floor east
Staley office 1981
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley office corn 1978
5-22-1978 H&R file photo
Ron Ernst
Staley office detail 1980
8-24-1980 H&R file photo The elevator doors have etching in bronze and a framed in black marble.
Staley office door
9-2-1952 H&R file photo
Staley office doors 1930
4-21-1930 H&R file photo A.E. Staley Jr E.K. Sceiter
Staley office eagles 1980
8-24-2980 H&R file photo Eagles surmount the main entrance of the staley Building
Staley office entry
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley office flag
1-23-1984 H&R file photo You Quiz
Jan Abbott
Staley office garden
7-27-1930 H&R file photo roof garden
Staley office granite
8-24-1980 H&R file photo The foundatiin stone is North Carolina granite.
Staley office industrial dept
undated H&R file photo First floor west Industrial Dept.
Staley office interior
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley office interior 1981
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley office interior
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley office interior
3-2-1981 H&R file photo
Doug Gaumon
Staley off interior
8-26-1980 H&R file photo Walls of Roman Lava Rock furnish a soft-toned background for the balcony arches, bronze grill work, chandeliers and potted plants.
Staley office lights
J. Patrick Mohan stands in front of the old lighting system.
Doug Gaumon
Staley office lobby 1980
8-26-1980 H&R file photo Nothing was spared to make the lobby an expanse of rich beauty. From the high ceilings of gold and walnut, to the interesting design of the floor, it is replete with artistry.
Staley office lobby
8-24-1980 H&R file photo The warmth of the spacious lobby is the first greeting to the visitor on entering the Staley office Building.
Staley office mural
5-22-1978 H&R file photo The mural in the employees cafeteria tells the soty of corn, the plant upon which Staley based the beginning of his industrial empire.
Ron Ernst
Staley office murals 1980
8-24-1980 H&R file photo Murals and tile decorate the employee cafeteria.
Staley office night 1930
8-24-1930 H&R file photo
Staley office night 1932
6-2-1932 H&R file photo A scenic wonder worth going far to see is the light-colored tower of the A.E. Staley company's administration building. Pastel-shaded floodlights throw a constantly changing pattern of light that changes the some structure into a thing of living beauty.
Staley office night 1961
12-22-1961 H&R file photo
Jack Allsup
Staley office night 1989
12-11-1989 H&R file photo A rainbow of colors bathes the building. It was first lit in 1930.
Herb Slodounik
Staley office sales dept
Undated H&R file photo 5th floor west Sales Department
Staley offce second floor
Undated H&R file photo Interior corrider 2nd floor
Staley office sky
8-29-1991 H&R file photo The Administration Building of A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. reaches into the sky as the sun ducks behind billowing thinderclouds wedensday afternoon.
Darrell Goemaat
Staley office tower
The Staley Building is shown April 8, 1956. The iconic building’s lights are being restored.
HERALD & REVIEW
Staley office interior
8-26-1980 H&R file photo Pernanency was built into the Administration Building. The enduring finish of the walls, the floors, the bronze window frames, the marble trim, the granite foundation were deliberately chosen.
Staley building 1956
Oct. 1956 This diagram shows the two-story addition to be put on the modified starch drying building at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. Work will start this month (2-6-1958) with completion expected next September.
Staleys
Staley Mfg 1981
3-2-1981 The Decatur office building Staley Mfg. Co.
File photo Doug Gauman
Staley dining 1913
6-22-1913 Private dining room starch works
File photo
Staley interior painting
undated H&R file photo
Staley building lights 1930
8-21-1930 H&R file photo Staley Office building by night A sight for the most sophisticated
Seitz Studio
Staley office building 1930
3-26-1930 H&R file photo
Staley office 1930
5-1930 H&R file photo
Staley office 1935
12-31-1935 H&R file photo
Staley office 1937
8-12-1937 H&R file photo
Staley office 1938
3-31-1938 H&R file photo
Staley office 1948
5-23-1948 H&R file photo Commendation was given the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. for the landscaping of its grounds and for the illumination of its administration building at night.
Staley office 1955
10-6-1955 H&R file photo
Walter J. Bowan
Staley office 1955
10-6-1955 H&R file photo
Virginia Rogers
Staley office 1978
5-22-1978 H&R file photo
Ron Ernst
Staley office 1960
8-26-1980 H&R file photo Looking up to the sky from an interesting angle.
Staley office A.E. Sr
5-28-1939 H&R file photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!