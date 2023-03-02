DECATUR — The influence of women in the operation of the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. will be celebrated with an exhibit during March at The Staley Museum.

The exbibit, in honor of Women’s History Month, highlighting the various and important roles women held within the company's early years and how they all helped push the boundaries of women in the workforce to benefit the generations of women following them.

The exhibit was produced in partnership with Primient, which recently acquired the former Staley operation in Decatur.

The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and the last Sunday of each month from March through November.

Admission is $3 adults and $1 children. The Staley Museum is located at 361 N. College St.

For more information, go to StaleyMuseum.com or visit its Facebook page.

