Take time to share, listen to life stories

While sitting at the AIW Hall’s Labor Lounge in Decatur with my dad, a news story came across the TV reflecting on the assassination of President Kennedy.

Despite the numerous school projects I had completed over the years on this and that president, I didn’t remember him ever telling me where he was on Nov. 22, 1963.

So I asked, if for no other reason than to refresh my memory.

He told me that he was on alert, in a tank, somewhere in West Germany just in case someone in the world saw this moment of confusion and grief as an opportunity to “do something stupid.”

Really? Here I was in my early 20s and I’m just now learning this? I definitely would have remembered that — and gotten extra credit on one of those president projects in the process.

One regret I have is not asking more questions of my elders about their lives growing up. With all that has happened in the past 100-plus years, the stories they can and could have told about the unimaginable changes that have taken place are priceless. Time is short, so take this note as a kick in the butt to start those conversations.

I bring this up as we turn our attention to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Believe it or not, there are young people among us with no memories of this fateful day and those that followed.

Like the Kennedy assassination, every generation has a stockpile of “Where were you when…” moments and Sept. 11 definitely rates high on that list for people like me in their middle 50s.

For me, I first became aware of what was happening that day while returning home from having dropped my kids off at school. I heard on the radio a report of a plane having hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Once I got home, I turned on the TV to see the aftermath of that first encounter when the second plane hit the second tower. The remainder of the morning was spent watching TV, driving around to see how people were reacting and getting mentally prepared for my desk shift that night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stories, the photos and videos from that day and those that followed stick with a person forever. But it was seeing some of the devastation in person — in my case, a damaged Pentagon in Washington D.C. just two months after the attack — and knowing people in the military that were called into action that really made it hit home.

The Pentagon experience was made possible by a work trip in November for training in Washington, D.C. I’d be lying if I said there was no apprehension about getting on a plane for the trip. Once there we went by the still damaged Pentagon — one of the walls still blackened by the smoke and flames caused by the plane that struck it. It was kind of eerie seeing planes from the nearby airport flying nearby. I can only imagine how long it took for the people who live and work there on a daily basis to get comfortable with that.

Those are the memories that stick out for me. What about you? We’d love it if you would share them with us.

To join us, send your memories to chris.coates@lee.net or mail to Chris Coates, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL, 62523.

You never know when the next "Where were you" moment might happen.

