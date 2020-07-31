You have permission to edit this article.
The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur shifting operations
The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur shifting operations

ARTHUR — Operators of the The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur on Friday announced that they're altering business for the fall season.

"Our mission has always been to provide a safe place for everyone to experience the harvest season, and this year we feel we would have to alter too many things that you love, and therefore wouldn't be able to offer the full experience that you're used to," they posted on Facebook. "As a result, The Pumpkin Path side of the farm will not be open to visitors." 

The 63-acre pumpkin patch includes about 400 varieties of pumpkins and attracts crowds from across the region. Large gatherings aren't allowed under the state's COVID response. 

The post said they're re-configuring operations and "creating a new experience" called the Circurbit Market, which will offer pumpkins, squash, gourds and mums starting Sept. 19. The Homestead Bakery will continue to sell baked goods. 

"We're looking forward to seeing you all this fall," the post said.

