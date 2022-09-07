The heroes of 9-11 remembered 21 years later

DECATUR — The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, are still fresh in the minds of many.

Various events will be held to honor the lives lost that day and the country that still mourns them on Sunday, 21 years after the country changed forever.

“Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11” car show will begin the day in downtown's Central Park, along with the Sunday Funday of Freedom during the afternoon. Proceeds from the events will go to Veterans & Friends, Doug Hagen Scholarship Fund and First Responders.

This year marks the 14th year Ayn Owens has organized the Cruise 11 event.

“I try to keep in focus the 9-11 number,” she said. “So the entry fee for the car show has always been $11, although some of the guys do give more.”

According to Owens, the event is popular among veterans. “In the early days, I had World War II veterans that would get out their cars,” she said. “This would be the only car show that they would come to.”

First responders will judge the cars with the awards going to the top ten favorite cars. In keeping with the patriotic theme, the award this year is a wooden American flag.

Organizers wanted to show their patriotism and appreciation for first responders during the event. “We try to get people to remember to think about them, not just on 9-11, but on a daily basis,” Owens said.

Other Central Park activities planned for the day include the Soy City Baggers cornhole tournament at noon. The Notorious PIG food truck and vendors selling beer and soda will also be available. Entertainment will be provided by Wreckless Whiskey, Tulo and Eads, Stereo Typical. The Children’s Museum of Illinois will organize the kid’s activity area.

The Hampton Inn along Mount Zion Road will host the local 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Activities will continue until 7 p.m.

According to Brit McKinney, the hotel’s general manager, identification badges for every first responder that died on Sept. 11. 2001, will be located on a display board in the lobby. “When the community comes out they can pick up one of those ID cards, then carry them upstairs with them to another set of display boards where they can put them on,” she said. “Almost as if you’re carrying those first responders up.”

The building has four stories. The full stair climb would include 28 trips to the top of the building and back down. “We do that as a challenge event,” McKinney said. “Or you can do one set, or no stairs, just enjoy the rest of the events.”

The day will be filled with other happenings, including food trucks, fire truck displays and a memorial flag garden. “For that we have one American flag for every person, 2,977 American flags, that we put outside the hotel that represents each person that passed on that day,” McKinney said.

Guests will be able to wear fire gear and try interactive items, “to make it a full experience,” McKinney said. “We’re calling it a living memorial, because it’s not just a wall. It’s something you are going to partake in.”

According to McKinney, some of the more interesting items are pieces used or found during the World Trade Center recovery. Five members of the Hampton Inn are firefighters who have donated other items for the day.

For those searching for the hotel on Sunday, simply look for the giant American flag hung off the side of the building. “It’s 40-feet long,” McKinney said. “We drape it over the end of the building for the event.”

A veterans’ highlighted event, Family Freedom Festival, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the VFW Post 99, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur.

The free festival will offer family activities, including face painting, balloon animals and bounce houses. Games, music and food trucks will round out the day.

A special display during the event will be Army National Guard’s High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, or a CROWS.

The day will end with a solute to Decatur’s own acknowledgement of the attacks on the country.

Decatur’s 9-11 memorial will have a short ceremony with the help of Coziahr Harley Davidson. Motorcycles and other vehicles are invited to gather at 6 p.m. at the dealership, 150 W. Marion St., Forsyth.

According to Sterling Taber, general manager, riders will travel directly to the memorial on the Nelson Park side of Lake Decatur, near the Beach House.

“The weather’s kind of crazy,” Taber said. “If it’s still fit to be there, just meet us at the memorial. Anybody that comes to the store, we’ll ride as a smaller group.”

The goal is for the group to gather at the memorial at the same time the lights are illuminating, Taber said. The event will have a speaker, vocalist and the playing of Taps.

“It’s pretty and solemn,” he said. “The whole ceremony lasts 15 minutes, tops.”

Decatur’s memorial is special to the motorcycle dealership. The business helped raise funds for the monument that was unveiled on Sept. 11, 2017.

“It’s such an asset to the city,” Taber said.