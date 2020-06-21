Time with dad is time well spent, on the greens or riding through the park

MOWEAQUA — The drive to be with dad on Father’s Day led Dakota Forsyth to head out on the fairway Sunday, looking not so much for adventure but camaraderie with a good-natured guy who has always been there for her.
“May dad’s funny,” said the 20-year-old daughter, getting in some driving range practice with her 45-year-old father, John, before playing 18 holes on the pristine greens of Moweaqua Golf Course.
“And even when he’s not funny, he’s still funny,” she added, answering a question about what makes the man from Blue Mound such a good father to her and her three siblings. She is studying biochemistry at North Central College and doesn’t get to see father much when she’s handicapped with a heavy class schedule.
“So playing golf together is a fun way to get outside with him,” she said.
She learned and is still learning the game from her dad but no one was particularly worried about scores and strokes late Sunday morning. A sudden deluge from the skies had given way to bursts of sunshine that made the inviting expanse of pristine green appear to glow in the shafts of light breaking through the clouds.
“It’s special just being able to hang out here with her,” said John Forsyth. “And it’s nice teaching her the game, seeing how she gets better, and spending that time together.”
They were far from alone. Course professional Brad Burcham said around 180 golfers show up on a typical Father’s Day. “In fact it’s one of our busiest days of the year,” said Burcham.
He said the move to the next stage of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan May 29 had seen course attendance accelerate by almost 25 percent and the place has been busy ever since.
He said golf is the ideal multi-generational sport for difficult times: it’s easy to maintain social distancing and all can play together. “It’s a sport you can play into your 80s and 90s,” Burcham added. “So you’ve got grandfathers, dads and sons and they can all participate. And if it takes someone four shots to get to the other person’s first shot, it still doesn’t matter, they still can play side by side as they go along. No one gets left behind.”
That idea of moving forward together was also working out well for Devin Gillespie and his 8-year-old son Jackson Eaton as they saddled up on their bikes for a ride through Decatur’s Fairview Park early Sunday afternoon.
Dad, 35, said they always try to do something on Father’s Day but will go for a side-by-side bike ride whenever they get the chance. “Just time together, you know?” he said. “It’s good.”
Jackson, who had already enjoyed a chicken tenders (his favorite) restaurant lunch with dad before the afternoon’s exercise, had a simple way to sum up why he likes being with his father on Father’s Day, or any time: “He’s very nice,” he said.
