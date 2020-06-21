Time with dad is time well spent, on the greens or riding through the park

They were far from alone. Course professional Brad Burcham said around 180 golfers show up on a typical Father’s Day. “In fact it’s one of our busiest days of the year,” said Burcham.

He said the move to the next stage of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan May 29 had seen course attendance accelerate by almost 25 percent and the place has been busy ever since.

He said golf is the ideal multi-generational sport for difficult times: it’s easy to maintain social distancing and all can play together. “It’s a sport you can play into your 80s and 90s,” Burcham added. “So you’ve got grandfathers, dads and sons and they can all participate. And if it takes someone four shots to get to the other person’s first shot, it still doesn’t matter, they still can play side by side as they go along. No one gets left behind.”

That idea of moving forward together was also working out well for Devin Gillespie and his 8-year-old son Jackson Eaton as they saddled up on their bikes for a ride through Decatur’s Fairview Park early Sunday afternoon.

Dad, 35, said they always try to do something on Father’s Day but will go for a side-by-side bike ride whenever they get the chance. “Just time together, you know?” he said. “It’s good.”