8 tips to survive the holidays

Ah, the holidays: a time of food and fun with family, but also a time of exhausting planning and traveling and unexpected things happening. Here are eight tips on how to survive and prepare for the holidays.

1. Consider how you’ll talk about, or not talk about, topics. Yes, we’re referencing all the advice about how to handle political discussions with your family over Thanksgiving. Whether one has impeachment fatigue or feels riled up, politics might come up. Perhaps it’s that issue that always arises when your family and your partner don’t get along. Have a plan for how to avoid, or approach, topics that might leave a bad taste in your mouth. Try these five phrases to de-escalate an argument.

2. Stay home. We know, this seems Grinch-like. But it is totally fine to follow that feeling in your gut that says your couch is where you would most like to be located on the holiday. Not everyone can do each holiday every time, and especially if you are in a new season yourself -- such as starting your own family -- it might be time to rethink traditions or take this year off.